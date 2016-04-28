VnExpress International
Saigon workers cash in on highest pay in Vietnam: survey

They were paid $456 per month on average last year, 38 percent higher than the national average.

Bank employees' salaries average monthly $440-1,320 in Vietnam: survey

Clear promotion paths are key to retaining talented staff, according to banks.

Vietnamese businesses balk at raising minimum wage every year: commerce chamber

Businesses claim that rapidly rising minimum wages have been causing them difficulties.
December 27, 2017 | 06:04 pm GMT+7

Monthly salaries in Vietnam rise fastest in Southeast Asia: survey

The growth is expected to continue as recruitment demand rises.
December 14, 2017 | 06:25 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's PM signs off on lowest ever minimum-wage bump

The lowest nominal wage increase in 11 years is unlikely to help workers sustain their basic needs, the labor confederation has warned.
December 11, 2017 | 09:26 pm GMT+7

Foreign firms paying staff 29 pct more than local companies in Vietnam: survey

The gap has narrowed since last year, but it's still wide enough to make a huge difference.
October 06, 2017 | 02:51 pm GMT+7

Vietnam raises minimum wage for public employees

Public sector workers have been complaining for years about low salaries.
June 30, 2017 | 04:54 pm GMT+7

Sweet homecoming: Vietnamese returning professionals sought after for top jobs

Companies are increasingly scouting candidates who used to work or study abroad.
September 14, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese workers paid less than Southeast Asian peers

According to employment website Jobstreet.com, many countries in Southeast Asia region pay their employees much more than workers in Vietnam, and only Indonesia has a similar ...
April 28, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
 
