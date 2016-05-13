VnExpress International
Tag Saigoneers
Swerving through Saigon traffic with new smart phone app

Plan your route to avoid getting stuck in the city's congestion hot-spots.

Saigon wraps up as 'cold' weather descends

A tropical depression has brought a chill and light rain to the southern city.

Crazy house numbers challenge navigation in Saigon

Residents are complaining that complicated addresses are making it a nightmare for their relatives, friends and delivery companies to find their homes.
May 13, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
 
