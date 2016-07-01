VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag safe sex
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Teenagers account for 70 percent of secret abortions in Vietnam

Young people account for 70 percent of secret abortions in Vietnam, according to Nguyen Thi Hoai Duc, head of Vietnam's Institute for Reproductive ...
 
go to top