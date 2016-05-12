VnExpress International
Vietnam’s PM to make first foreign visit to Russia next week

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make his first foreign visit to Russia from May 16-20, Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on ...
 
