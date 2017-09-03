VnExpress International
Facebook users on the rise in rural Vietnam: survey

Cheap smartphones are connecting the countryside nearly as much as in Vietnam's cities now.

Vietnamese man's rural library revolution gains US kudos

One man's initiative to bring books to Vietnam's poor areas has earned him an award from the U.S. Library of ...
 
