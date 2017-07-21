VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag rumors
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese troll fined $550 for Facebook rumor about giant reservoir breach

The post came shortly after a state of emergency was declared due to water spilling out of the reservoir.

Rumor of banker's arrest wipes $2bln off Vietnam stock market

The government has stepped in to quell investor fears, saying false rumors sparked the crash. 

Facebook post about breast-groping festival gets Vietnamese man strapped up

He said it would cost just $2 to grab a feel of women aged 16 to 22.
July 31, 2017 | 11:51 pm GMT+7

Hanoi police on the lookout for person behind plane crash rumor at int’l airport

Authorities said the false information has compromised the reputation of Noi Bai International Airport and caused public panic.
July 22, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
 
go to top