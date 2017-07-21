The most read Vietnamese newspaper
rumors
Vietnamese troll fined $550 for Facebook rumor about giant reservoir breach
The post came shortly after a state of emergency was declared due to water spilling out of the reservoir.
Rumor of banker's arrest wipes $2bln off Vietnam stock market
The government has stepped in to quell investor fears, saying false rumors sparked the crash.
Facebook post about breast-groping festival gets Vietnamese man strapped up
He said it would cost just $2 to grab a feel of women aged 16 to 22.
July 31, 2017 | 11:51 pm GMT+7
Hanoi police on the lookout for person behind plane crash rumor at int’l airport
Authorities said the false information has compromised the reputation of Noi Bai International Airport and caused public panic.
July 22, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7