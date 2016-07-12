The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
ruling
Philippines says South China Sea ruling not on agenda at ASEAN summit
Philippine President wanted to avoid confrontation with China and saw no need to press Beijing to abide by the July ruling that went in favour of the ...
Japan in talks to deliver two coast guard ships to Philippines
The ships could be transferred to Manila to help patrol the disputed South China Sea, known in Vietnam as the East ...
'Illegal' fishing in S. China Sea could cost a year in prison: China court
"People caught illegally fishing in Chinese waters could be jailed for up to a year," according to China's Supreme Court.
August 02, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
'Give them a bloody nose': Xi pressed for stronger South China Sea response
They refer to the Sino-Vietnamese war in 1979.
August 01, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
U.S. diplomatic strategy on South China Sea appears to flounder
Beijing might take bolder action after it hosts G20 meeting in September.
July 28, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Philippines says omission of arbitration ruling in ASEAN statement not victory for China
'The Arbitral award is a matter between China and the Philippines.'
July 27, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Vietnamese in Germany demand China respect Hague ruling
Tensions surrounding disputed waters have not been ignored overseas.
July 26, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
ASEAN breaks deadlock on South China Sea, Beijing thanks Cambodia for support
Manila drops request to refer to court ruling in statement.
July 25, 2016 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Apple weathers anti-US demo in China after South China Sea ruling
Some protesters chanted: "Boycott American products and kick iPhones out of China."
July 25, 2016 | 09:01 am GMT+7
Q&A on wider impacts of South China Sea ruling: What we should know so far
The Hague ruling was chiefly a victory for the Philippines in the David v Goliath legal challenge.
July 13, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Beijing must accept South China Sea ruling: Australia
China must halt its artificial island building in the disputed waters.
July 13, 2016 | 12:47 pm GMT+7
South China Sea ruling will 'intensify conflict': Chinese envoy
And Hillary Clinton welcomes South China Sea ruling, says it is critical to U.S. economy.
July 13, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Oil and shipping markets on edge after 'South China Sea' ruling
Brent crude oil prices jump 2 percent after The Hague rules against China on one of the world's most important shipping lanes.
July 12, 2016 | 07:26 pm GMT+7
The Hague ruling on 'South China Sea' dispute to be announced at 4 pm today
Stay tuned...
July 12, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
High stakes legal ruling looms in 'South China Sea' dispute
The case is the first legal challenge in the dispute.
July 12, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7
