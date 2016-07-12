VnExpress International
Tag ruling
Philippines says South China Sea ruling not on agenda at ASEAN summit

Philippine President wanted to avoid confrontation with China and saw no need to press Beijing to abide by the July ruling that went in favour of the ...

Japan in talks to deliver two coast guard ships to Philippines

The ships could be transferred to Manila to help patrol the disputed South China Sea, known in Vietnam as the East ...

'Illegal' fishing in S. China Sea could cost a year in prison: China court

"People caught illegally fishing in Chinese waters could be jailed for up to a year," according to China's Supreme Court. 
August 02, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

'Give them a bloody nose': Xi pressed for stronger South China Sea response

They refer to the Sino-Vietnamese war in 1979.
August 01, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7

U.S. diplomatic strategy on South China Sea appears to flounder

Beijing might take bolder action after it hosts G20 meeting in September. 
July 28, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7

Philippines says omission of arbitration ruling in ASEAN statement not victory for China

'The Arbitral award is a matter between China and the Philippines.' 
July 27, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7

Vietnamese in Germany demand China respect Hague ruling

Tensions surrounding disputed waters have not been ignored overseas.
July 26, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7

ASEAN breaks deadlock on South China Sea, Beijing thanks Cambodia for support

Manila drops request to refer to court ruling in statement.
July 25, 2016 | 03:10 pm GMT+7

Apple weathers anti-US demo in China after South China Sea ruling

Some protesters chanted: "Boycott American products and kick iPhones out of China."
July 25, 2016 | 09:01 am GMT+7

Q&A on wider impacts of South China Sea ruling: What we should know so far

The Hague ruling was chiefly a victory for the Philippines in the David v Goliath legal challenge.
July 13, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

Beijing must accept South China Sea ruling: Australia

China must halt its artificial island building in the disputed waters.
July 13, 2016 | 12:47 pm GMT+7

South China Sea ruling will 'intensify conflict': Chinese envoy

And Hillary Clinton welcomes South China Sea ruling, says it is critical to U.S. economy.
July 13, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7

Oil and shipping markets on edge after 'South China Sea' ruling

Brent crude oil prices jump 2 percent after The Hague rules against China on one of the world's most important shipping lanes. 
July 12, 2016 | 07:26 pm GMT+7

The Hague ruling on 'South China Sea' dispute to be announced at 4 pm today

Stay tuned...
July 12, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7

High stakes legal ruling looms in 'South China Sea' dispute

The case is the first legal challenge in the dispute.
July 12, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7
 
