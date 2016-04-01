VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ruling party
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Myanmar's ruling party, military clash over Suu Kyi role

NAYPYITAW/YANGON - Myanmar's upper house of parliament approved a bill on Friday that gives Aung San Suu Kyi a powerful government role, despite ...
 
go to top