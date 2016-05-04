VnExpress International
Saigon’s downtown turns into sea of garbage after Lunar New Year’s Eve

Straight after the firework display on the eve of the new lunar year, many people left piles of garbage in downtown Saigon.

200 tons of tar, rubbish washes up along Vietnam's central coast

Authorities in Quang Nam Province are still struggling to clear up the mess after a fortnight.

Sandy beach turns into landfill site during public holiday

Thousands of tourists and locals who flocked to Con Vanh Beach for the public holiday left behind tons of rubbish.
May 04, 2016
 
