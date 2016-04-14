VnExpress International
Vietnam raises $57.7 mln in lackluster rubber group IPO

Investors largely shunned the offering, with less than a quarter of available shares finding buyers.

Vietnam prosecutes ex-officials of national rubber group

The ex-chairman of Vietnam Rubber Group and four of his subordinates are the latest casualties of Vietnam's ...

Vietnam’s PM demands answer on rubber firm sprung for stretching financial legality

The rubber giant has been using state money to invest in non-core businesses without turning a profit.
December 05, 2017 | 04:56 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese rubber growers plan sell-offs as prices crash

The crisis has delievered a major blow to not only small tappers but even some of the big plantation owners.
October 13, 2016 | 10:21 am GMT+7

China top consumer of Vietnam’s natural rubber in Q1

Vietnam exported 128,721 tons of natural rubber to the world's second-largest economy in the first three months of 206, rising 50 percent from a year earlier, latest Vietnamese ...
April 14, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
 
