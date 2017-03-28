VnExpress International
World's most popular pirated movie site being run from Vietnam: US trade association

The Motion Picture Association of America wants to call it a wrap on illegal content.

Japan emperor to abdicate in April 2019

Japan's Emperor Akihito will step down on April 30, 2019, the prime minister announced Friday.

Thais bid final goodbye to beloved King Bhumibol

Thailand mourns the passing of King Adulyadej. 
October 26, 2017 | 08:50 am GMT+7

Hotels told to cough up for playing music on TV by Vietnam's copyright watchdog

Collection of the controversial royalty fees will resume after a three-month break following a public backlash.
September 13, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7

Karaoke bars told to pay annual royalty fee of 9 cents per song in Vietnam

Vietnam's recording industry association told karaoke businesses to take copyright laws seriously.
March 28, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
 
