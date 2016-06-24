VnExpress International
Latin America​’s premium coffee growers branch out to cheaper robusta beans

The shift would bring supplies closer to North American coffee makers, compared to major robusta markets like Vietnam and Brazil.​

In search of Arabica in Vietnam's war-scarred soil

Arabica could hold the key to escaping poverty for farmers in Vietnam's Quang Tri Province, but is it a ...

Vietnam's May coffee exports extend downtrend to finish at 6-month low

Coffee exports for the 2016/2017 season have already fallen nearly 7 percent, based on government data.
May 29, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's 2017/2018 coffee output to rise 10 pct on good weather, prices

Good news for exporters with the 2016/2017 crop likely to fall short of expectations.
May 24, 2017 | 03:30 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese robusta coffee prices fall to four-month low, trade at standstill

This slump follows the country's coffee exports in the first half of the 2016/2017 season hitting a three-year high.
April 25, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7

Police seize fake coffee shipment in robusta king Vietnam

Over three quarters of the 850kg shipment turned out to be soybeans soaked in chemicals and flavorings.
March 29, 2017 | 05:02 pm GMT+7

Harvest rain takes the flavor out of Vietnamese coffee crop

India's ban on Vietnamese coffee imports has triggered a holdup of shipments.
March 17, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7

Firming prices may sink Vietnam's robusta shipments despite Fed rate hike

Vietnam's coffee prices have risen 11 percent so far in the 2016/2017 crop year.
March 16, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's Feb coffee exports boil to 3-yr high with lower crop f'cast in Brazil

The government estimates February shipments reached 130,000 tons, up 9 percent from the same month in 2016.
February 28, 2017 | 03:38 pm GMT+7

Expectations of poor robusta coffee crops could spur price rally

Expectations of poor robusta coffee crops next season in major producers such as Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia and India could trigger a price rally.
June 24, 2016 | 08:59 am GMT+7
 
