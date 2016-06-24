The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Latin America’s premium coffee growers branch out to cheaper robusta beans
The shift would bring supplies closer to North American coffee makers, compared to major robusta markets like Vietnam and Brazil.
In search of Arabica in Vietnam's war-scarred soil
Arabica could hold the key to escaping poverty for farmers in Vietnam's Quang Tri Province, but is it a ...
Vietnam's May coffee exports extend downtrend to finish at 6-month low
Coffee exports for the 2016/2017 season have already fallen nearly 7 percent, based on government data.
May 29, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's 2017/2018 coffee output to rise 10 pct on good weather, prices
Good news for exporters with the 2016/2017 crop likely to fall short of expectations.
May 24, 2017 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese robusta coffee prices fall to four-month low, trade at standstill
This slump follows the country's coffee exports in the first half of the 2016/2017 season hitting a three-year high.
April 25, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Police seize fake coffee shipment in robusta king Vietnam
Over three quarters of the 850kg shipment turned out to be soybeans soaked in chemicals and flavorings.
March 29, 2017 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Harvest rain takes the flavor out of Vietnamese coffee crop
India's ban on Vietnamese coffee imports has triggered a holdup of shipments.
March 17, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Firming prices may sink Vietnam's robusta shipments despite Fed rate hike
Vietnam's coffee prices have risen 11 percent so far in the 2016/2017 crop year.
March 16, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Feb coffee exports boil to 3-yr high with lower crop f'cast in Brazil
The government estimates February shipments reached 130,000 tons, up 9 percent from the same month in 2016.
February 28, 2017 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
Expectations of poor robusta coffee crops could spur price rally
Expectations of poor robusta coffee crops next season in major producers such as Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia and India could trigger a price rally.
June 24, 2016 | 08:59 am GMT+7
