VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag robin
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Rare birds caught snoozing inside male passenger’s trousers at airport

Customs officials at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City stopped an outbound passenger traveling to Taiwan on April 11 to find birds strung up ...
 
go to top