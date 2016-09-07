VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag roadwork
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Roadwork leaves Saigon artery under thick coat of dust

Drivers and residents have been trying everything they can to survive the gray, lung-clogging clouds on the highway.

Roadwork dust chokes inner Ho Chi Minh City

Dust billowing off an unfinished road has turned a residential area into a desert.
 
go to top