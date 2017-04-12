VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag road crashes
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

He turned his wheel into a desk while driving at high speed down an expressway.

Three killed as series of crashes hit Hanoi highway

Four crashes on Sunday afternoon led to traffic chaos and fatal consequences.

Road crashes claim nearly 200 lives during Vietnam's Tet holiday

Police say that alcohol was once again to blame for many of the incidents.
February 21, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7

Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet

The casualties were 50 percent above average as the big holiday involves a lot of drinking and travel.
February 17, 2018 | 02:36 pm GMT+7

6 in every 1,000 Vietnamese drivers are on the phone: survey

The habit can increase the risk of collision by up to 20 times, but that doesn't seem to bother many reckless drivers.
January 17, 2018 | 01:49 pm GMT+7

British tourist survives near-fatal heart injury after road crash in Vietnam

She survived critical moments after two hours of surgery.
November 01, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7

6 dead as buses collide head-on in southern Vietnam

One of the drivers was killed in the tragic incident.
October 02, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7

Two crushed to death by flipping truck in northern Vietnam

A man and a woman were in their car when a container truck suddenly flipped over.
April 12, 2017 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
 
go to top