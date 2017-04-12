The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
road crashes
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
He turned his wheel into a desk while driving at high speed down an expressway.
Three killed as series of crashes hit Hanoi highway
Four crashes on Sunday afternoon led to traffic chaos and fatal consequences.
Road crashes claim nearly 200 lives during Vietnam's Tet holiday
Police say that alcohol was once again to blame for many of the incidents.
February 21, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet
The casualties were 50 percent above average as the big holiday involves a lot of drinking and travel.
February 17, 2018 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
6 in every 1,000 Vietnamese drivers are on the phone: survey
The habit can increase the risk of collision by up to 20 times, but that doesn't seem to bother many reckless drivers.
January 17, 2018 | 01:49 pm GMT+7
British tourist survives near-fatal heart injury after road crash in Vietnam
She survived critical moments after two hours of surgery.
November 01, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
6 dead as buses collide head-on in southern Vietnam
One of the drivers was killed in the tragic incident.
October 02, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Two crushed to death by flipping truck in northern Vietnam
A man and a woman were in their car when a container truck suddenly flipped over.
April 12, 2017 | 12:30 pm GMT+7