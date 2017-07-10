VnExpress International
Tourism guru plants the seed for floral canal in Saigon

'Saigon's iconic annual flower street along Nguyen Hue Boulevard has fulfilled its mission.'

9 new reasons to pack up and get out of Saigon right now

The city has launched seven speedboat tours and is set to hold a marathon and a river parade in the coming weeks.

Dying 'Mother Ganga': India's holy river succumbs to pollution

'Mother Ganga' is dying, despite decades of government efforts to save it.
