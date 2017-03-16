The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
river dredging
Vietnamese man sentenced to 3 years in jail for threatening to murder officials
The man's sand dredging firm had been shut down while others had been allowed to continue operating illegally.
Vietnam strips transport ministry of executive power over controversial river dredging projects
The order came quickly after a province expressed concerns of mafia involvement.
Vietnamese officials terrorized by message threats over local river dredging project
Bac Ninh Province has asked the Prime Minister to step in to solve an apparent stand-off with the transport ministry.
March 16, 2017 | 02:55 pm GMT+7