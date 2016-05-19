VnExpress International
Tag rip-off
Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true

Four cruise ships operating on Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province have been suspended for 10 days for overcharging tourists and violating safety ...

Ha Long cruise ship suspended after $270 rip-off lunch allegations

Quang Ninh Province has suspended a cruise ship in Ha Long Bay pending an investigation after a group of tourists ...
 
