The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
rip-off
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true
Four cruise ships operating on Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province have been suspended for 10 days for overcharging tourists and violating safety ...
Ha Long cruise ship suspended after $270 rip-off lunch allegations
Quang Ninh Province has suspended a cruise ship in Ha Long Bay pending an investigation after a group of tourists ...
Get Newsletter