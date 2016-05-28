VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Rio Olympic Games to be postponed
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Medical experts want Rio Olympics delayed or moved due to Zika

More than 100 medical experts, academia and scientists on Friday have called for the Rio Olympic Games to be postponed or moved because of fears that ...
 
go to top