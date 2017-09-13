VnExpress International
Trump signs resolution condemning white supremacists

'You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also,' Trump said.

Italian parliament votes to toughen laws against fascist propaganda

Italian government approved bill that makes neo-fascist propaganda a crime. 
 
