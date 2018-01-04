The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
ride hailing
Southeast Asia's Grab in talks to buy into Uber's regional business: source
The deal may be sealed as soon as this week or next.
Top Vietnamese taxi company sues Grab for $1.84 mln in losses
The ride-hailing firm says that if Vinasun wants compensation, it should file a suit against the Ministry of ...
HCMC court drops Uber’s lawsuit against tax demand
The Netherlands firm will have to continue paying the tax.
January 04, 2018 | 12:08 pm GMT+7