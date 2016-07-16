VnExpress International
Uber's ride hailing service is finally legal in Vietnam

The ride-hailing firm has now secured approval from local authorities after two previous rejections.

Saigon cab firm takes on Uber with unexpected weapon: grapefruit

There's no need to be bitter when you can sell grapefruit to passengers.

Vietnam's transport authorities urge Uber drivers to pay tax

Uber has been singled out for providing ride-hailing services without legal permission.
August 29, 2016 | 06:15 am GMT+7

Vietnam's Vinasun launches ride-hailing app to compete with Uber, Grab

The jockeying for cab clients seems to be getting increasingly fierce.
July 16, 2016 | 10:46 am GMT+7
 
