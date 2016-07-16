The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ride-hailing
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Uber's ride hailing service is finally legal in Vietnam
The ride-hailing firm has now secured approval from local authorities after two previous rejections.
Saigon cab firm takes on Uber with unexpected weapon: grapefruit
There's no need to be bitter when you can sell grapefruit to passengers.
Vietnam's transport authorities urge Uber drivers to pay tax
Uber has been singled out for providing ride-hailing services without legal permission.
August 29, 2016 | 06:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam's Vinasun launches ride-hailing app to compete with Uber, Grab
The jockeying for cab clients seems to be getting increasingly fierce.
July 16, 2016 | 10:46 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter