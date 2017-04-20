The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ride-hailing apps
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Grab dismisses Vietnam’s plan to treat it like taxi company as 'major setback'
The popular ride-hailing app said new regulations considered by the Ministry of Transport would have 'grave consequences.'
Vietnam’s top taxi firm fears bankruptcy in the era of Grab, Uber
Mai Linh has asked for its debts to be frozen for the next 20 years to fight off the threat of imminent insolvency.
Uber files lawsuit against HCMC’s $2.3 mln tax demand
The city court suspended the tax department's attempt to collect what it believes is evaded taxes from the Netherlands firm.
December 30, 2017 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Police seize Uber driver accused of rape in Saigon
The victim trapped the driver by offering to meet him to pay for the cell phone he had stolen from her.
December 14, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
Taxi drivers go on strike in Hanoi as incomes plunge due to Uber, Grab
The drivers say their pay has dropped by half while their boss thinks he might have to sell the struggling business.
November 28, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s biggest taxi firms blame Uber, Grab for losing business
The traditional taxi companies describe the competition as 'harsh' and 'unfair'.
April 20, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7