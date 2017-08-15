The most read Vietnamese newspaper
rich and poor gap
Economist calls for end to negative sentiment against Vietnam's super-rich
'The presence of affluent people is necessary for a society to develop.'
'Billionaire bonanza' driving huge global inequality: Oxfam
3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world saw no increase in their wealth in 2017
Saigon apologizes for Captain Sidewalk's urban snobbery
Doan Ngoc Hai asked drivers in the city to follow the rules or go and live in U Minh, a poor rural community 250 miles away.
September 28, 2017 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
Barely afloat: A glimpse of life on Saigon canal
This fruit-vending family cannot find customers in their hometown while the city is too expensive for them to rent a place.
August 15, 2017 | 10:42 am GMT+7