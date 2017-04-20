The most read Vietnamese newspaper
rice
Prices of rice dip in Asia as demand eases for India variety, Vietnam harvests peak
Demand from African and Asian buyers remained weak, even at the lower price.
Vietnam's 2018 rice exports may rise to 6.5 mln tons: report
That would be a 12 percent increase from 2017 exports.
India rice rates gain as Bangladesh keeps up purchases, Vietnam ends flat run
Trading remained thin due to depleted stocks in Vietnam, while its major winter-spring crop would be ready only by the end of February.
January 12, 2018 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Vietnam launches new agency to 'rescue' farm products
Farmers are growing more food than the population can eat due to a breakdown in communication.
June 22, 2017 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's rice prices near 30-month high on robust overseas demand, thin supply
Despite the gain, Vietnamese rice prices are still around $40 a ton below Thai grain.
June 15, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's key rice crop output falls more than expected on saltwater, rain
With lower output and renewed overseas interest, prices are hovering at around their highest in a year.
May 29, 2017 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
Bangladesh in the market for 300,000 tons of Vietnamese rice
A new deal signed by the two governments should ease the pressure on Vietnam's flagging rice shipments that have fallen to multi-year lows.
May 24, 2017 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Demand from China, Africa supports Vietnamese rice prices at harvest end
Vietnamese rice is being offered at around $35-$40 a ton below Thai grain.
May 12, 2017 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Jan-April rice exports fall to 9-year low - govt
Despite falling shipments and a smaller crop, Vietnamese rice prices remained stable over the past month and were cheaper than Thai rice.
May 03, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents trembling after river swallows houses
Erosion is ever-increasingly 'deforming' Vietnam's rice basket.
April 25, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Appetite in Europe, Philippines may boost Vietnam's 2017 rice exports - USDA
Vietnam's global rice export ranking this year is expected to remain unchanged, trailing behind Thailand and India.
April 20, 2017 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam needs natural disaster strategy after $2 bln in damage caused last year - PM
Damage caused by natural disasters trimmed about 1 percent off Vietnam's gross domestic product in 2016.
April 18, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's rice export prices stable despite concerns over quality
Overseas demand for Vietnamese rice remains thin even after the country exported less in the first quarter.
April 14, 2017 | 09:46 am GMT+7
Vietnam's March rice exports hit one-yr high as top buyers grow hungry
In the long run, top buyer China's imports are forecast to fall to 4.5 million tons in the marketing year to June 2018.
April 11, 2017 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
Indonesia turns it back on Vietnamese rice as crops at home flourish
Indonesia's rice imports from all destinations in 2017 are forecast to halve to 500,000 tons, based on USDA reports.
April 07, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
