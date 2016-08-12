VnExpress International
Rice exports to EU: making the most of zero tariff

Vietnam's rice exports will enjoy a zero percent tariff to the European Union from 2018.

Vietnam rice exports shrink to seven-month low in July

Rice export volume collapsed by 118 percent on-year.
 
