Tag rice flakes
Autumn spirit served up in the form of rice flakes by Hanoi village

Like pumpkins and candy at Halloween, rice flakes are a must during the fall in the capital.

Ethnic group keeps the fires stoked for rice flakes in northern Vietnam

Time stands still for the La Chi people who follow a traditional process inherited from their forefathers.
 
