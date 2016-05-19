VnExpress International
Vietnam's Q1 rice exports down but Chinese appetite set to grow

'China has a major impact on Vietnam's rice exports because when China starts making inquiries, prices rise and other buyers turn away from Vietnam.'

Buyers dry up as Vietnam's rice exports drop off in Q2

The Vietnam Food Association said that the country’s rice exports fell by 31 percent on-year to 400,000 tons in ...

Vietnamese rice exports unlikely to suffer from Thailand’s massive stockpile sale

Thailand’s plan to sell off the 11.4 million tons of rice it has stockpiled this year will only affect the prices of Vietnam’s low-quality rice exports.
May 19, 2016 | 06:21 pm GMT+7
 
