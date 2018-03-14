VnExpress International
Vietnam raises $51 million from selling 23 percent of Vinafood II at IPO

The world’s third-largest rice exporter is forecast to ship 6.5 million tonnes of rice this year, up 12 percent from last year.

Thailand's oxen soothsayers predict enough rainfall, prosperous economy

Thailand's annual ploughing ceremony on Monday forecast average rainfall, growth in foreign trade and abundant ...
 
