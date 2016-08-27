The most read Vietnamese newspaper
rice export
Bangladesh in the market for 300,000 tons of Vietnamese rice
A new deal signed by the two governments should ease the pressure on Vietnam's flagging rice shipments that have fallen to multi-year lows.
Philippines keeps door open for Vietnamese rice
The country makes up for 17-20 percent of Vietnam’s total rice shipments.
Vietnam’s rice exports may continue slide in 2017
Shipments from Vietnam last year hit the lowest level since 2009. Now experts warn market trends are not favorable.
January 09, 2017 | 08:51 pm GMT+7
Bad weather blamed as Vietnam misses target for rice exports
The volume of shipments sank to the lowest level since 2008 while rivals became more competitive.
December 29, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Quality not quantity: Vietnam should lower rice export target
Overseas markets seem to be losing their appetite for the world’s third largest rice exporter.
December 15, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Thin demand drives Vietnam's Jan-Nov rice exports down 25 percent
Oversupply on the global rice market has forced Vietnam to revise down its annual target twice this year.
November 28, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam struggles to find buyers for over 1 million tons of rice
For the first time in eight years, rice exports are projected to fall below 6 million tons.
November 15, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam fears US ban on rice exports: govt official
Farmers in Vietnam are allowed to use the active chemicals found by the U.S. in the rejected rice shipments.
October 11, 2016 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
In Africa, Vietnam's rice exporters see a rising market
Shipments to African countries surged while the Chinese market became more and more challenging.
October 01, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s rice exports plummet 16 percent in first nine months
Falling demand in key markets and increased competition have eaten into rice sales.
September 29, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese rice struggles to find buyers
The world’s third largest rice exporter is struggling to seal deals.
August 27, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Rice exports to EU: making the most of zero tariff
Vietnam's rice exports will enjoy a zero percent tariff to the European Union from 2018.
August 25, 2016 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Vietnam rice exports shrink to seven-month low in July
Rice export volume collapsed by 118 percent on-year.
August 12, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Go organic: how to increase the value of Vietnam's rice exports
In an attempt to become more competitive on the international market, Vietnamese rice exporters are finding their ways into new markets that are more demanding but willing to ...
June 06, 2016 | 05:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s rice exports projected to fall in second quarter
The Vietnam Food Association predicts that Vietnam’s rice exports will reach 1.5 million tons in the second quarter of this year, lower than its previous target of 1.6 million ...
May 23, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
