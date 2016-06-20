VnExpress International
Vietnam donates 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba

Vietnamese authorities donated 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba on June 16, following a pledge made last September by then President of Vietnam, Truong Tan ...
 
