retail price
Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016
The government is trying to curb inflation in 2017, and lower fuel prices might help it meet the annual target.
Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corporation raised retail prices for oil products from 1.5 ...
EVN to maintain retail electricity prices
Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the country's only power supplier, does not have any plans to adjust retail prices for electricity despite recent increases in wholesale prices, said ...
May 17, 2016 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corporation raised retail prices for oil products from four percent to over six percent on May 5.
May 05, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Utility group can raise electricity price without government approval
State-run utility group EVN may be allowed to raise the average retail price of power by five percent without having to seek official approval from the government, according to a ...
February 24, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
