Tag
retail oil prices
Vietnam slashes retail prices of gasoline
Petrolimex has cut retail prices of gasoline by some 4 percent.
Petrolimex lowers retail prices of gasoline after three-month hike
Petrolimex Corporation, Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor, reduced retail prices of gasoline by two ...
Vietnam's gasoline price climbs to six-month high
Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corp. on Saturday, June 4, raised retail price for RON 92 gasoline by more than 4 percent, the highest rate since December ...
June 04, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
