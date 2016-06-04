VnExpress International
Vietnam slashes retail prices of gasoline

Petrolimex has cut retail prices of gasoline by some 4 percent.

Petrolimex lowers retail prices of gasoline after three-month hike

Petrolimex Corporation, Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor, reduced retail prices of gasoline by two ...

Vietnam's gasoline price climbs to six-month high

Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corp. on Saturday, June 4, raised retail price for RON 92 gasoline by more than 4 percent, the highest rate since December ...
June 04, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
 
