The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
retail market
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Foreign players, like 7-Eleven, raise competition in Vietnam's retail market
Retailers have cast Vietnam’s relatively young population and expanding middle-class as the main drivers of robust retail market growth.
7-Eleven starts hiring ahead of Vietnam debut
Vietnam’s largest economic hub Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen for the launch.
H&M hiring staff for first store in Hanoi
The Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) is preparing for its Vietnam debut this year.
February 16, 2017 | 01:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnam urges retailers to ditch cash for plastic
With online sales booming in the country of 93 million, it's time for shoppers to embrace e-commerce.
January 06, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's retail market hits $118 billion amid M&A spree
Foreign investors, mainly from Thailand, Japan and South Korea, are attracted by the country's bigger and richer middle class.
January 04, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Malaysia's Parkson to shut down another shopping center in Vietnam
Increased competition from other Asian retailers and the boom of online shopping have been suspected as the causes.
November 21, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's middle class projected to double by 2020
Richer consumers will likely pull huge investment inflows into the country.
October 27, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7
S. Korea’s E-mart to scale up investment in Vietnam
The retail giant plans to pour $200 million more into operations and social activities in HCMC.
September 15, 2016 | 09:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam to quicken share sales in EVN in push for wholesale power market by 2017
Vietnam’s sole retail power supplier is going to open up to private and foreign investors.
August 16, 2016 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s rapidly growing retail industry partially offsets economic slowdown
The rising middle class has been attracting foreign retail giants to Vietnam.
August 06, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
Foreign investors plow $3 billion into Vietnamese firms
Global players have continued to see strong potential in Vietnamese companies over the past year.
July 29, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam ranks in top 30 fastest growing retail markets
Vietnam has risen to 11th place on the A.T. Kearny 2016 Global Retail Development Index (GRDI), which indentifies the top 30 emerging retail markets worldwide.
June 29, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Foreign invasion threatens domestic retail market share
Vietnam’s retail market is expected to reach $179 billion in revenue by 2020, but it looks like it will be difficult for local companies to claim their slice of the pie amid ...
May 20, 2016 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter