VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag restructure
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's bad debt down to 2.9 pct in 2015

Bad debt within the Vietnamese banking system fell to 2.9 percent of outstanding loans at the end of 2015 from 3.7 percent a year before, according ...
 
go to top