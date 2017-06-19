The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
resign
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump top communications aide, trusted adviser Hicks resigns: White House
Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving, most trusted aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns under investor pressure
Kalanick's decision 'was a surprise to everyone', a second Uber spokesman said.
Six experts resign from Trump HIV/AIDS panel
'The Trump administration pushes legislation that will harm people living with HIV and halt or reverse important gains made in the fight against this disease.'
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7