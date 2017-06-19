VnExpress International
Trump top communications aide, trusted adviser Hicks resigns: White House

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving, most trusted aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

Kalanick's decision 'was a surprise to everyone', a second Uber spokesman said.

Six experts resign from Trump HIV/AIDS panel

'The Trump administration pushes legislation that will harm people living with HIV and halt or reverse important gains made in the fight against this disease.'
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
 
