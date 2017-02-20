VnExpress International
Tag residency
Cambodia offers ethnic Vietnamese short-term residency in migrant crackdown reprieve

Thousands of Vietnamese fled to Cambodia during war time, and remain officially stateless.

Vietnam has decided to stop controlling citizens with permanent residence book

The decades-old management method has come to signify Vietnam's red tape by tying one person’s life and career to ...

Ho Chi Minh City weighs easing state employment rules to draw talents

The city is in severe shortage of public school teachers.
February 20, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
 
