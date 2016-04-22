VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag resettlement
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Da Nang sorry for leaving resettlers without a roof over their heads

After dismantling houses and handing over their land, 11 households in Da Nang have yet to be relocated, forcing them to live in tents.
 
go to top