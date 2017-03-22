VnExpress International
Tag reservoir
Facebook flood rumor lands Vietnamese man in hot water with police

Panicked locals were unsure whether they were going to be hit by a tidal wave at any moment.

Experts call for evacuation plan as emergency declared for Vietnam's major reservoir

Water could be seen slowly seeping through the irrigation reservoir in the northern province of Thai Nguyen in ...

Vietnamese men face sobering charges after drunken reservoir blunder

The three men released enough water to fill 800 Olympic swimming pools.
March 22, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
 
