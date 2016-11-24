The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
research
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Global scientists gather in Vietnam to look beyond solar system
The five-day event is discussing the diversity and wide range of the universe to search for life outside our world.
Urgent actions and cash needed to solve climate change impacts, experts say
Poorer countries suffer more from climate change.
Could new slavery numbers complicate efforts to end the global crime?
Roughly 40 millions were trapped as slaves last year, according to the report.
October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Cities make for healthier, happier people - report
Contrary to popular belief, busy city centers beat suburban living when it comes to human wellbeing, as socializing and walking make for happier, healthier people.
October 06, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
More than half of global land rights disputes unresolved: research
The study examined conflicts in many Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, and found that land grabbing is the major cause of conflict.
October 05, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
World lags badly on targets to slash TB, HIV, obesity: study
Most countries, including major economies, fared poorly on UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
September 13, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s first university ranking throws up some surprises
Some of the country’s so-called top schools found themselves way down the list.
September 07, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
New scrutiny of poles as world braces for climate shifts - UN
'Arctic sea-ice maximum extent after the winter re-freezing period in March was the lowest on record.'
May 15, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Your dog can remember what you did: study
Dogs have great memories of a lot of events.
November 24, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7