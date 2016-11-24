VnExpress International
Global scientists gather in Vietnam to look beyond solar system

The five-day event is discussing the diversity and wide range of the universe to search for life outside our world.

Urgent actions and cash needed to solve climate change impacts, experts say

Poorer countries suffer more from climate change. 

Could new slavery numbers complicate efforts to end the global crime?

Roughly 40 millions were trapped as slaves last year, according to the report.
October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

Cities make for healthier, happier people - report

Contrary to popular belief, busy city centers beat suburban living when it comes to human wellbeing, as socializing and walking make for happier, healthier people.
October 06, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7

More than half of global land rights disputes unresolved: research

The study examined conflicts in many Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, and found that land grabbing is the major cause of conflict. 
October 05, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7

World lags badly on targets to slash TB, HIV, obesity: study

Most countries, including major economies, fared poorly on UN's Sustainable Development Goals. 
September 13, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s first university ranking throws up some surprises

Some of the country’s so-called top schools found themselves way down the list.
September 07, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7

New scrutiny of poles as world braces for climate shifts - UN

'Arctic sea-ice maximum extent after the winter re-freezing period in March was the lowest on record.'
May 15, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7

Your dog can remember what you did: study

Dogs have great memories of a lot of events.
November 24, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
 
