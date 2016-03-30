The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US Republicans shut down House Russia probe over Democratic objections
Democrats have accused committee Republicans of shirking the investigation in order to protect the Republican president and his associates.
Trump pushes hardline immigration policies even as he urges unity
In his first State of the Union speech, Trump gave no ground on the contentious issue of whether to shield young ...
Obama says transgender rule is important aid to schools: BuzzFeed
President Barack Obama said on Monday that his administration's guidance on transgender issues is needed to help schools grapple with the sensitive topic and ensure that all ...
May 17, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Trump campaign chief charged with battery of reporter
Donald Trump's presidential campaign manager was arrested and charged with battery Tuesday for allegedly grabbing a reporter, in a dramatic new illustration of the tensions ...
March 30, 2016 | 10:46 am GMT+7
