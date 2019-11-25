VnExpress International
Vietnam start SEA Games with 6-0 thrashing of Brunei

By Nguyen My    NOV. 25, 2019

Vietnam had a perfect start at SEA Games 30, earning their first three points against Brunei Monday.

Vietnam made a perfect start to their football campaign at SEA Games 30, earning three points with a 6-0 thrashing of Brunei Monday.

The first men's football match of the SEA Games 30 hosted by the Philippines was completely dominated by Vietnam.

Despite some problems with the artificial turf of Banin Stadium in Laguna, Vietnam launched an unending wave of attacks, giving the Brunei defense almost no rest.

Striker Ha Duc Chinh got his hat-trick in 40 minutes, two with headers and the other from a close-range shot. 

Trieu Viet Hung scored the fourth goal with an easy tap-in provided by his teammates, while Nguyen Thanh Chung headed in the fifth goal and a left-footer from Nguyen Trong Hung completed Vietnam's 6-0 scoreline.

The victory with a big margin earned Vietnam their first three points of the tournament that they aim to win.

Vietnam will play Laos on Thursday and Indonesia on Sunday.

