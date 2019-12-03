SEA Games: Vietnam beat Singapore for fourth straight win

Vietnam continued to work their late winner charm at the SEA Games, scoring the only goal of the match against Singapore in the 85th minute.

They struggled to create opportunities against Singapore, who have already been eliminated from the tournament after two losses and a draw, and thus had nothing to lose but pride.

Vietnam had no potent shots to show in the first half, making inaccurate passes and receiving two yellow cards for harsh tackles.

Anxious to press for a win, coach Park Hang-seo sent in more strikers after half time, making all his three substitutions by the 78th minute.

His regrouping paid off, as Vietnam started to attack relentlessly, scoring off a high, looping corner kick with a double header. Doan Van Hau headed the corner to Ha Duc Chinh, who essayed a crisp header of his own to score his fifth goal of the tournament.

Vietnam remain top of Group B with 12 points, followed by Indonesia, who they beat with a last-minute stunner last Sunday. They will play their last group stage opponents, Thailand, on Thursday.