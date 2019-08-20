VnExpress International
Hanoi beat Altyn Asyr in first leg of AFC interzone semifinals

By Staff reporters    AUG. 20, 2019

Hanoi FC won against Turkmen Altyn Asyr in the AFC Cup interzone semifinals's first leg Tuesday with two goals from star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai.

Hanoi FC dominated the first leg of the AFC Cup interzone semifinals against Turkmen Altyn Asyr on Tuesday.

Its star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai contributed two goals to the 3-2 win, and captain Nguyen Van Quyet scored a successful penalty with five minutes left.

The visitors upset many fans in Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium with an early goal in the fourth minute from Murak Yakshiyev's counter attack.

Half an hour later, Nguyen Quang Hai found the back of the net with a perfect freekick that went around the fence, scoring an equalizer for Hanoi.

Both teams entered the second half pushing on the offense to find another goal.

Hanoi took the lead in the 61st minute when Hai scored his second goal from a beautiful finish inside the box.

But the gap was cleared just two minutes later when Altymyrat Annadurdyyev scored from a counter attack to make it 2-2.

The game was settled with the successful penalty in the 86th minute, after a foul by the visitors' goalkeeper.

The teams will meet again the second leg on August 27.

