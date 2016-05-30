VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag renminbi
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China gives U.S. investment quota for first time to deepen financial ties

China said it will give the United States a 250 billion yuan ($38 billion) investment quota for the first time to buy Chinese stocks, bonds and other ...

China fixes yuan at over five-year low against dollar

China's central bank on Monday set the value of the yuan currency at a more than five-year low against the U.S. ...
 
go to top