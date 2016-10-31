The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Indonesia releases Vietnamese fishermen in time for Lunar New Year
A total of 150 Vietnamese fishermen detained for illegal fishing in Indonesia have been released this year.
Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed freed after 'settlement'
The prince was released following an undisclosed financial agreement with the government, similar to deals that ...
Duterte oversees release and farewell of Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching in Filipino waters
The fishermen were arrested in September in an incident which also saw two other crew members killed.
November 30, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Indonesia releases 239 Vietnamese fishermen detained for illegal fishing
Vietnam has dispatched a coast guard vessel to bring the fishermen home.
October 05, 2017 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Amid standoff with US, North Korea releases jailed Canadian pastor
North Korea had accused Lim, who served in one of the largest churches in Canada, of attempting to overthrow the regime.
August 10, 2017 | 08:02 am GMT+7
Dam release kills 280 tons of fish in northern Vietnam
Many families are threatened by landslides as the release will get more intense on Saturday.
July 22, 2017 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Indonesia to release 690 Vietnamese fishermen
Three Vietnam Coast Guard vessels will be transporting the fishermen home.
June 07, 2017 | 10:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam frees Singaporean convicted of running gambling ring
The man walks free after paying the fine and returned all the money gained from his illegal Vietnam business.
March 13, 2017 | 10:41 pm GMT+7
Indonesia frees 27 Vietnamese fishermen in first batch this year
There are still about 150 Vietnamese fishermen in Indonesia's custody, a Vietnamese diplomat in Jakarta said.
March 13, 2017 | 07:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to free prisoners under amnesty before Tet
4,000 inmates will be freed before the country's biggest holiday.
November 27, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Philippine leader sets 17 Vietnamese fishermen free
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday personally saw off 17 Vietnamese fishermen.
November 02, 2016 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
Philippines to release 17 Vietnamese fishermen this week
The fishermen were arrested for illegal fishing, but a prosecutor believes they were only trying to avoid a storm.
October 31, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Huge python released into wild after 10 years in captivity
A man in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has voluntarily handed over a 60 kilogram Burmese python he had been keeping illegally as a pet for a decade.
April 01, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
