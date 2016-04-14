The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Doctors remain rare in Vietnam's drug detention centers
How a dearth of doctors has helped fuel disease and discontent at Vietnam's drug detention centers.
Seven officers suspended after escape of over 400 patients from rehab
A week after 447 patients escaped, seven top officials and officers of the drug rehabilitation center in Vung Tau ...
Rehab escapees steal motorbike and threaten locals
Following their escape from a rehabilitation center on Wednesday, patients have been on the rampage stealing clothes and a motorbike.
April 15, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Drug users stage massive breakout from rehab center
After destroying the rehab's cement wall, over 400 patients escaped by climbing over two 1.5 meter barbed wire fences using blankets.
April 15, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
