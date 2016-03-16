The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
regulations
Vietnam's economy classed as 'mostly unfree' by global survey
The country has been advised to continue reforms, reduce red tape and increase transparency.
Bitcoin skids amid broad cryptocurrency sell-off
The virtual currency has been down by almost 40 percent in 2018, amid worries about a regulatory clampdown.
After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak
No stuttering, lisping or regional dialects if you want to become bureaucrats in the capital.
October 03, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Hanoi’s plan to publicly shame people with skimpy clothes attracts criticism
Experts say it's never a good idea to infringe on personal choices.
February 06, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Six priority sectors for ODA effective since May
Among new regulations coming into effect in May are six priority sectors for receipt of ODA and cases liable for administrative detention of foreign nationals.
May 01, 2016 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
Government bans 'immoral' images on the internet
Entertainers, beauty pageant contestants and models must adhere to Vietnam’s cultural, moral and ethical values. Failure to do so may result in a title or prize being stripped.
March 17, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
