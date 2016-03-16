VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag regulations
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's economy classed as 'mostly unfree' by global survey

The country has been advised to continue reforms, reduce red tape and increase transparency.

Bitcoin skids amid broad cryptocurrency sell-off

The virtual currency has been down by almost 40 percent in 2018, amid worries about a regulatory clampdown.

After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak

No stuttering, lisping or regional dialects if you want to become bureaucrats in the capital.
October 03, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7

Hanoi’s plan to publicly shame people with skimpy clothes attracts criticism

Experts say it's never a good idea to infringe on personal choices.
February 06, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

Six priority sectors for ODA effective since May

Among new regulations coming into effect in May are six priority sectors for receipt of ODA and cases liable for administrative detention of foreign nationals.
May 01, 2016 | 03:57 pm GMT+7

Government bans 'immoral' images on the internet

Entertainers, beauty pageant contestants and models must adhere to Vietnam’s cultural, moral and ethical values. Failure to do so may result in a title or prize being stripped.
March 17, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
 
go to top