Tag regional security
Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as US ties sour

China is Cambodia's largest foreign investor and has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in the country.

Vietnam walks a thin line as American, Chinese warships make landmark port calls

‘Vietnam does not have to be a tightrope walker.’
 
