VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag reforms
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

As China's leaders gather, market reform hopes fade

While stability is emphasized ahead of market reforms, analysts say China's economic issues are seen through lens of national security.

A private solution for China’s zombie company problem? Unlikely

China's state-run companies dominate the country's key industries, from banking to insurance, energy, and telecoms.
 
go to top